Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd. Publishes Q1 2025 Financial Results

Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd. ( (IN:NOIDATOLL) ) has shared an announcement.

Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited has announced the publication of its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, in prominent newspapers, Financial Express and Jansatta, both based in Delhi. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, ensuring transparency and timely disclosure of financial performance to stakeholders, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and market integrity.

More about Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd.

Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited operates in the infrastructure sector, primarily focusing on the development and management of toll roads. The company is known for its flagship project, the DND Flyway, which connects Delhi and Noida, facilitating efficient transportation and reducing traffic congestion in the region.

Average Trading Volume: 29,813

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 715M INR

