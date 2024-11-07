Nohmi Bosai Ltd. Reports Strong Interim Results

Nohmi Bosai Ltd. (JP:6744) has released an update.

Nohmi Bosai Ltd. reported a strong performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales increasing by 11.9% and net income attributable to owners of the parent rising by 112.8% compared to the previous year. The company also declared a dividend forecast of 60 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 2025, indicating confidence in sustaining its growth trajectory. Investors are likely to find these results encouraging as Nohmi Bosai continues to demonstrate robust financial health.

