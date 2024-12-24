NOF Corporation Completes Treasury Share Buyback

NOF (JP:4403) has released an update.

NOF Corporation has successfully completed the purchase of 637,000 treasury shares for approximately 1.42 billion yen, as part of a planned buyback strategy approved by its Board of Directors. This move, executed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is part of a broader effort to acquire up to 2.5 million shares, enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

