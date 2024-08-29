Noble Helium Advances Helium Exploration Efforts

Noble Helium Ltd. (AU:NHE) has released an update.

Noble Helium Ltd. has completed the initial phase of its shallow free gas helium exploration, with seismic data acquisition over key areas now finished and analysis in progress. The company has identified promising gas structures with active gas bubbling in a southern basin, indicating a strong potential for commercial helium flow rates. Preparations for drilling during the current dry season are advancing, with a drilling contract finalization in process and local community support.

