Nobel Resources Announces Private Placement to Fund Chilean Exploration

Nobel Resources Corp ( (TSE:NBLC) ) has issued an update.

Nobel Resources Corp. has announced a private placement offering, engaging iA Capital Markets as the lead agent to offer up to 50 million units, aiming to raise between $1.5 million and $2.5 million. The proceeds will be used for exploration of its Chilean mineral properties and general corporate purposes, with the offering expected to close by November 17, 2025, subject to necessary approvals.

Nobel Resources is a Canadian resource company focused on identifying and developing prospective mineral projects. The company boasts a team with a strong background in exploration success.

