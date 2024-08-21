Noah Holdings Issues New Shares Under Settlement Plan

Noah Holdings (NOAH) has released an update.

Noah Holdings Private Wealth and Asset Management Limited has reported the issuance of 39,970 new ordinary shares at USD 1.59 per share, as detailed in their latest disclosure. This issuance represents a 0.01% increase from the previous number of shares, reflecting a minor change in the company’s share capital structure. The shares were issued under a mandate approved at their 2024 annual general meeting to settle offers accepted by certain clients.

