NN Reports Q3 2025 Results Amid Strategic Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from NN ( (NNBR) ) is now available.

NN, Inc. reported its third-quarter 2025 results, highlighting improvements in operating income, margin performance, and free cash flow, despite an 8.5% decline in net sales. The company is actively pursuing strategic value creation through M&A and refinancing initiatives, while addressing softness in global automotive markets by closing an unprofitable plant. NN’s transformation plan is yielding positive results with new business wins and operational efficiency initiatives, positioning the company for growth in 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (NNBR) stock is a Hold with a $2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NN stock, see the NNBR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NNBR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NNBR is a Neutral.

NNBR’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and bearish technical indicators. While there are positive signs from the earnings call, such as new business wins and cost reduction initiatives, the company’s ongoing profitability challenges and negative valuation metrics weigh heavily on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on NNBR stock, click here.

More about NN

NN, Inc. is a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies. It operates in the Power Solutions and Mobile Solutions segments, focusing on various markets including automotive, aerospace, and defense.

Average Trading Volume: 97,393

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $94.56M

For an in-depth examination of NNBR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue