NLS Pharmaceutics Announces Strategic Collaboration for Gene-Edited Cell Therapies

NLS Pharmaceutics ( (NLSP) ) has provided an update.

On October 27, 2025, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. announced a strategic collaboration between Kadimastem and TargetGene to advance next-generation gene-edited cell therapies. This partnership aims to combine Kadimastem’s cell therapy platforms with TargetGene’s precision gene-editing technology to develop enhanced gene-edited cell therapy products. The collaboration is expected to continue under the combined company, NewCelX, following the anticipated merger between NLS and Kadimastem. This initiative is seen as a significant step in expanding Kadimastem’s pipeline and reinforcing its commitment to delivering transformative solutions for challenging diseases.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for central nervous system disorders and related indications. Kadimastem Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing breakthrough cell therapy solutions for severe diseases such as ALS and diabetes. TargetGene Biotechnologies Ltd. is a privately held Israeli biotechnology company recognized for its pioneering gene-editing technologies.

