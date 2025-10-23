NLS Pharmaceutics and Kadimastem Secure Nasdaq Approval for Merger

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

NLS Pharmaceutics ( (NLSP) ) has issued an update.

On October 23, 2025, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. and Kadimastem Ltd. announced that they received Nasdaq approval for their merger, expected to close on October 30, 2025. Following the merger, the combined entity will be named NewcelX Ltd., with Kadimastem shareholders holding 84.4% of the new company, reflecting the relative value contributions of each company. This merger is expected to enhance their market position by advancing clinical programs like AstroRx® for ALS and IsletRx for diabetes.

More about NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for central nervous system disorders. Kadimastem Ltd. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing allogeneic cell products for neurodegenerative diseases and diabetes.

Average Trading Volume: 401,049

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.19M

For detailed information about NLSP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue