NLS Pharmaceutics and Kadimastem Continue ITOL-102 Diabetes Program Post-Merger

NLS Pharmaceutics ( (NLSP) ) has shared an update.

On October 29, 2025, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. and Kadimastem Ltd. announced the continuation of the ITOL-102 cell therapy program for Type 1 Diabetes under the newly merged entity, NewCelX Ltd. The program, originally supported by a grant from the BIRD Foundation, aims to develop a stem-cell-derived pancreatic islet cell therapy capable of curing Type 1 Diabetes without lifelong immunosuppression. This merger and continued support from the BIRD Foundation highlight NLS’s strategic expansion into regenerative and metabolic medicine, leveraging Kadimastem’s advanced stem-cell platform.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for central nervous system disorders and related indications. Kadimastem Ltd. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell products for neurodegenerative diseases and diabetes.

