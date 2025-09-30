NLC India Limited Successfully Concludes 69th AGM with All Resolutions Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NLC India Limited ( (IN:NLCINDIA) ) has shared an announcement.

NLC India Limited held its 69th Annual General Meeting on September 27, 2025, via video conferencing, where all proposed resolutions were passed with the requisite majority. The company provided e-voting facilities to shareholders, ensuring broad participation, and the results were made available on their website, indicating a smooth and transparent voting process.

NLC India Limited is a ‘Navratna’ Government of India Enterprise engaged in the energy sector. The company is primarily involved in the production of lignite and power generation, with a focus on sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 130,925

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 395.1B INR

