NLB Appoints Luka Vesnaver to Supervisory Board

Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. (NLB) has announced the commencement of Luka Vesnaver’s term as a Supervisory Board member, following approval from the European Central Bank. Vesnaver, known for his expertise in corporate finance, has been appointed for a four-year term. The NLB Supervisory Board, praised for its diverse and balanced composition, aims to support the Group’s growth while delivering shareholder returns.

