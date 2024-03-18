Niu Technologies Faces Financial Decline in 2023

Niu Tech (NIU) has released an update.

Niu Technologies, a leading smart urban mobility solutions provider, reported a significant downturn in its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company’s revenues dropped by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, contributing to a full-year decline of 16.3%, while net losses substantially increased from the previous year. Despite these challenges, Niu Technologies saw a 33.7% increase in international e-scooter sales and remains optimistic about the shift towards electric mobility.

For further insights into NIU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.