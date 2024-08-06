Nitto Kohki Maintains FY2024 Forecast Despite Q1 Dip

Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd. (JP:6151) has released an update.

Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd. reported a decline in sales and operating profit in the first quarter of FY2025 compared to the previous year, but saw an increase from the previous quarter, with sales up by 3.6% and operating profit by 28.5%. Despite domestic market recovery, international sales suffered due to reduced demand for quick connect couplings in China’s lithium-ion battery sector. The company maintained its initial financial forecast for FY2024, with no change to the projections announced on May 9, 2024.

