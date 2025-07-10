Nitto Denko Announces Progress in Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Nitto Denko ( (JP:6988) ) is now available.

Nitto Denko Corporation announced the status of its share repurchase program, which was initiated following a board resolution in January 2025. The company repurchased 2,640,000 shares of common stock for a total of JPY 6,938,534,160 through market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange between June 1 and June 30, 2025. This move is part of a larger plan to repurchase up to 34,000,000 shares, reflecting Nitto Denko’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

Nitto Denko Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the manufacturing sector. The company is known for producing a wide range of industrial products, including adhesives, tapes, and films, with a focus on innovation and technology-driven solutions.

