Nitto Denko Advances Share Repurchase Program

Nitto Denko ( (JP:6988) ) has issued an update.

Nitto Denko Corporation announced the status of its share repurchase program, which was initiated following a resolution by the Board of Directors in January 2025. The company repurchased 3,388,400 shares of common stock for a total of JPY 8,956,772,411 through market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange during May 2025. This move is part of a larger plan to repurchase up to 34 million shares, representing 4.84% of the total issued shares, with a maximum budget of JPY 80 billion. As of the end of May 2025, the company has repurchased 16,777,700 shares, totaling JPY 45,061,079,558, indicating a significant commitment to returning value to shareholders.

More about Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in manufacturing and providing industrial products. The company focuses on producing materials used in electronics, automotive, and healthcare industries, among others.

Average Trading Volume: 3,099,967

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1864.7B

