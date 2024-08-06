Nittetsu Mining Reports Strong Quarterly Growth

Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. (JP:1515) has released an update.

Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. reported a robust increase in its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, with net sales up by 17.5% and profits attributable to owners surging by 81.7% compared to the same period last year. The company’s total assets also grew to ¥249,500 million, while net assets stood at ¥155,514 million. The earnings per share significantly increased to ¥253.25, and the firm maintained a stable dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, at ¥161.00 per share.

