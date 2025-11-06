Nissui Corporation Reports Modest Growth in Six-Month Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nippon Suisan Kaisha ( (JP:1332) ) has provided an update.

Nissui Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a modest increase in net sales by 2.8% to ¥452,943 million. The company experienced a notable rise in operating profit by 14.6% and ordinary profit by 11.2%, reflecting improved operational efficiency. Despite a decline in comprehensive income, the company maintained a stable equity-to-asset ratio, indicating a solid financial position. The exclusion of Seinan Suisan Co., Ltd. from the consolidation scope marks a significant change in the company’s structure, potentially impacting future operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1332) stock is a Buy with a Yen1168.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Suisan Kaisha stock, see the JP:1332 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Nissui Corporation, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the securities code 1332, operates in the seafood industry, focusing on the production and distribution of marine products. The company is known for its diverse range of seafood offerings and has a significant market presence in Japan and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,261,280

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen332.2B

