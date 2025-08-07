NISSO HOLDINGS Reports Decline in Q1 FY 2026 but Maintains Positive Full-Year Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NISSO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd ( (JP:9332) ) has issued an announcement.

NISSO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its financial performance for the first quarter of FY 2026, with net sales slightly decreasing by 0.8% year-on-year. The company experienced significant drops in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, all declining by over 50%. Despite these challenges, the company maintains its full-year forecast, expecting a 13.2% increase in net sales and a 29.1% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating a positive outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.

More about NISSO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd

NISSO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industry of human resources and staffing services. The company focuses on providing workforce solutions and has a significant presence in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 101,656

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen22.05B

