Nissin Foods Projects Strong Growth and Stock Split

Nissin Foods Holdings Co (JP:2897) has released an update.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co. reports a positive financial outlook in its latest summary of consolidated financial statements, with an 11.2% increase in revenue and a significant 65.2% rise in core operating profit for existing businesses in FY 3/2024. The company also announced a stock split on a 3-to-1 basis effective January 1, 2024, and provided forecasts for FY 3/2025, expecting an increase in basic earnings per share to between 179 and 189 yen.

