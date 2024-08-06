Nissin Foods Posts Solid Growth in FY 3/2025 Q1

Nissin Foods Holdings Co (JP:2897) has released an update.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co. reported a strong start to FY 3/2025 Q1, with an 11.2% increase in revenue and a 5.1% boost in core operating profit year over year. The growth was propelled by robust sales in both domestic instant and non-instant noodle segments, as well as significant international expansion, particularly in Brazil, the U.S., Asia, and Europe. Despite variable raw material costs and foreign exchange rates, the company’s performance surpassed its operational profit plan, indicating effective market adaptation and a focus on premium product sales overseas.

