Nisshin Seifun Group Reports Q1 Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

An announcement from Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. ( (JP:2002) ) is now available.

Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, showing a slight increase in net sales by 0.7% to 215,364 million yen. Despite the rise in sales, the company experienced a decline in operating and ordinary profits by 14.6% and 10.9% respectively, although profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 7.1%. The company’s financial position remains stable with a slight increase in total assets and net assets. The announcement indicates a cautious outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year, with projected growth in net sales and profits, but a noted decline in operating profit for the first half.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2002) stock is a Hold with a Yen2000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. stock, see the JP:2002 Stock Forecast page.

Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of flour and other food-related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive approach to food production, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 736,162

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen496.8B

