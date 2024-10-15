Nissan Shatai Strives for Continued Market Compliance

Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd. (JP:7222) has released an update.

Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd. has been working on complying with the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s continued listing criteria and has made progress as of October 15, 2024. Despite initial compliance, challenges arose regarding the liquidity of shares held by Effissimo Capital Management, leading to a transition from the Prime Market to the Standard Market in October 2023. The company continues to implement measures to maintain its market listing status with a firm deadline set for March 31, 2025.

For further insights into JP:7222 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.