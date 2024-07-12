Nissan Motor Co. Champions Corporate Governance and Diversity

Nissan Motor Co (JP:7201) has released an update.

Nissan Motor Co. is committed to enhancing corporate governance, prioritizing sustainable business growth, and fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as part of its corporate strategy. The company has fully implemented the principles of the Corporate Governance Code and is actively working on increasing diversity in its management, with notable efforts directed towards empowering women and non-Japanese talents. Nissan’s dedication to these areas is evident in its establishment of global and regional DEI councils, its competitive ratios of female and non-Japanese managers, and its recognition for promoting workplace participation.

