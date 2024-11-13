Niraku GC Holdings to Review Interim Financials

Niraku GC Holdings, Inc. (HK:1245) has released an update.

Niraku GC Holdings, Inc. has scheduled a board meeting for November 25, 2024, to discuss and approve its interim financial results for the six-month period ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the possibility of issuing an interim dividend. This announcement could influence investor interest as the company reveals its financial health and potential shareholder returns.

