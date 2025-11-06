Nippon Yusen Revises Dividend Forecast Amid Anniversary Celebrations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha ( (JP:9101) ) just unveiled an update.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has revised its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, reducing the ordinary dividend by ¥35 per share to ¥85, but adding a ¥25 commemorative dividend in celebration of its 140th anniversary. This adjustment results in a total expected dividend of ¥110 per share. The company also completed a significant share acquisition, which impacts the dividend calculations by excluding treasury stock from the revised forecast.

More about Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is a prominent player in the shipping and logistics industry, offering a range of services including maritime transport and logistics solutions. The company focuses on providing stable returns to its shareholders and adapts its profit distribution strategy based on business performance and market conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,160,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2189.7B

