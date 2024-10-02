Nippon Yusen Reports No New Stock Acquisitions

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (JP:9101) has released an update.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha announced the outcome of its common stock acquisition, which was approved by its Board of Directors earlier this year. Despite being authorized to buy up to 35 million shares for a maximum of JPY 100 billion, the company did not acquire any shares in the period from September 1 to September 30, 2024. Previously, the company had purchased 10,600,100 shares worth JPY 49,999,960,891 as part of the same resolution.

