Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Enhances Corporate Governance and Promotes Diversity

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha ( (JP:9101) ) has shared an update.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has transitioned to a Company with an Audit & Supervisory Committee to enhance its corporate governance, ensuring swift responsiveness to business environment changes. The company is committed to reducing its Strategic Shareholdings and promoting diversity and inclusion within its workforce, aiming for sustainable development and improved decision-making processes.

More about Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha operates in the shipping and logistics industry, providing services that include maritime transportation and logistics solutions. The company focuses on maintaining a transparent and efficient management structure to meet the expectations of various stakeholders, including shareholders, investors, and customers.

YTD Price Performance: -6.72%

Average Trading Volume: 1,021

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.99B

