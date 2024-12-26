Nippon Steel Delays U.S. Steel Acquisition

NIPPON STEEL (JP:5401) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Nippon Steel Corporation’s acquisition of United States Steel is under review by U.S. authorities, causing a shift in the estimated closing date to early 2025. The company remains optimistic about the acquisition’s benefits for American steelmaking and national security. The transaction has received substantial support from various stakeholders in both the United States and Japan.

For further insights into JP:5401 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.