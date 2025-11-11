Nippon Signal Announces Interim Dividend Distribution

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Nippon Signal Company, Limited ( (JP:6741) ) is now available.

Nippon Signal Co., Ltd. announced a resolution to distribute interim dividends, with a record date of September 30, 2025, and a dividend per share of 13 yen. This decision aligns with the company’s strategy of balancing growth investments and shareholder returns, aiming to maintain a stable financial position and a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 35.8%.

More about Nippon Signal Company, Limited

Nippon Signal Co., Ltd. operates in the technology sector, primarily focusing on the development and provision of signal systems and related services. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its commitment to innovation and market leadership in signal technology.

Average Trading Volume: 154,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen77.53B

