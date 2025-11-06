Nippon Sheet Glass Reports Discrepancy in Financial Forecasts Amid Bond Disposal Losses

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nippon Sheet Glass Company ( (JP:5202) ) has issued an update.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. reported a discrepancy between its actual financial results and previous forecasts for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2026. While revenue and operating profit exceeded expectations due to improved sales prices in the European Architectural business, the company faced greater-than-expected losses before taxation and attributable to owners, primarily due to the disposal of UK government bonds. Despite these challenges, the full-year forecast remains unchanged amidst an uncertain business environment and anticipated gradual market recovery in Europe.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5202) stock is a Hold with a Yen545.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Sheet Glass Company stock, see the JP:5202 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nippon Sheet Glass Company

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. operates in the glass manufacturing industry, focusing on products for architectural, automotive, and technical glass sectors. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and has a significant presence in the European market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,419,440

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen58.72B

