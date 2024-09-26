NIPPON REIT Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition

NIPPON REIT Investment Corp (JP:3296) has released an update.

NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation has announced an acquisition of preferred silent partnership equity interest in Godo Kaisha Osaka Hommachi Hotel, signifying strategic growth and revenue stability for the portfolio. The 119 million yen investment grants NIPPON REIT rights to future negotiations for property acquisition and is expected to yield profits from property lease income. This move aligns with NIPPON REIT’s policy for flexible investments and external growth, without obligating the acquisition of the property.

