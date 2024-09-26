NIPPON REIT Announces Lease Agreement with Related Party

NIPPON REIT Investment Corp (JP:3296) has released an update.

NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation has entered into a lease agreement with SBI Holdings, Inc. for office space and exterior signage at Omiya Center Building. The detailed transaction is part of NIPPON REIT’s self-imposed rules on transactions with interested parties, given SBI Holdings’ status as a related party with both ownership and business ties to NIPPON REIT. Despite the transaction, NIPPON REIT states the impact on investment status is immaterial and refers to another announcement for future management outlook.

