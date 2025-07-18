NIPPON EXPRESS Launches Second Career Support for Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC. ( (JP:9147) ).

NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD, a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has announced the implementation of a second career support initiative for its employees. This program is designed to help employees prepare for diverse career paths that align with their personal values and skills, thereby enhancing job satisfaction and organizational vitality. The initiative aims to support approximately 300 employees, offering additional retirement benefits, career consulting, and reemployment support services. The impact on business performance will be assessed once the application process concludes.

More about NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. operates in the logistics industry, providing comprehensive transportation and logistics services. The company focuses on enhancing its corporate value through sustainable practices and adapting to changing business environments.

Average Trading Volume: 1,130,055

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen840.4B

