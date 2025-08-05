Nippon Express Holdings Advances Treasury Stock Acquisition Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC. ( (JP:9147) ) has shared an update.

Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. has announced the acquisition of 1,973,800 shares of its treasury stock, amounting to a total cost of 6.3 billion yen, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This acquisition is part of a larger plan approved by the Board of Directors to purchase up to 30 million shares, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9147) stock is a Hold with a Yen2699.73 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC. stock, see the JP:9147 Stock Forecast page.

More about NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.

Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. operates in the logistics industry, providing comprehensive transportation and logistics services. The company is a major player in the market, focusing on efficient and reliable delivery solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,121,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen872.2B

