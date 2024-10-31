Nippon Densetsu Kogyo Reports Sales Growth Amid Profit Dip

Nippon Densetsu Kogyo Co., Ltd. (JP:1950) has released an update.

Nippon Densetsu Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported a 6.5% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in the previous year. However, the company’s profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 41.2%, reflecting a challenging market environment. Despite the dip in profits, the company forecasts a positive annual performance with increased dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

