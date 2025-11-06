Nippon Denko Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Profitability Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5563) ) is now available.

Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 2.5% compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced significant declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability. The company also announced a forecasted increase in annual dividends, with a special commemorative dividend planned for its 100th anniversary, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns despite financial pressures.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5563) stock is a Buy with a Yen383.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:5563 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nippon Denko Co., Ltd.

Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the production and sale of chemical products. The company focuses on delivering specialized materials and solutions to various industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 742,053

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen45.89B

For detailed information about 5563 stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue