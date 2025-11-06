Nippon Denko Announces Partial Contract Termination with Sumitomo Metal Mining

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. announced the partial termination of its contract with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. for the OEM of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries, effective March 2026, due to a shift in production types by Sumitomo. This termination will lead to a shortened useful life of OEM equipment and a decrease in profits by ¥67 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, though the overall financial impact is expected to be minimal.
Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. operates in the materials industry, focusing on the production of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries.
Average Trading Volume: 742,053
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen45.89B
