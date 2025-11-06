Nippon Denko Announces Partial Contract Termination with Sumitomo Metal Mining

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5563) ) is now available.

Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. announced the partial termination of its contract with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. for the OEM of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries, effective March 2026, due to a shift in production types by Sumitomo. This termination will lead to a shortened useful life of OEM equipment and a decrease in profits by ¥67 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, though the overall financial impact is expected to be minimal.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5563) stock is a Buy with a Yen383.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:5563 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nippon Denko Co., Ltd.

Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. operates in the materials industry, focusing on the production of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

Average Trading Volume: 742,053

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen45.89B

For a thorough assessment of 5563 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue