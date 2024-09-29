Nippon Denkai Signs Key Agreement with Hindalco

Nippon Denkai,Ltd. (JP:5759) has released an update.

Nippon Denkai, Ltd. has formalized its collaboration with Hindalco Industries Limited by signing a Technology License and Support Agreement to aid in producing electrodeposited copper foil for lithium-ion batteries in India. The agreement includes an initial payment and future royalties tied to Hindalco’s sales. Nippon Denkai expects to report 140 million yen in revenue from the initial payment in the second fiscal quarter of 2025, with more details on the financial impact to be disclosed in the future.

