Nippon Denkai Adjusts Forecasts After Setback

Nippon Denkai,Ltd. (JP:5759) has released an update.

Nippon Denkai, Ltd. has reported an extraordinary loss of 775 million yen due to cancellation of equipment orders for a postponed U.S. plant project, impacting its Q2 results for FY2025. Despite this, revised forecasts for FY2024 show an increase in net sales, operating profit, and ordinary profit, thanks to a technical support agreement with Hindalco Industries. However, net income for owners is projected to decline.

For further insights into JP:5759 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.