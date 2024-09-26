Nippon Building Fund Announces Debt Refinancing

Nippon Building (JP:8951) has released an update.

Nippon Building Fund Inc. has announced on September 26, 2024, the refinancing of a ¥5 billion short-term borrowing from Mizuho Bank, Ltd at an interest rate of 0.391%, due on October 31, 2024. The refinancing is expected to take place on September 30, 2024, with the proceeds specifically used to refinance existing short-term debt. Post-financing, the company’s overall debt structure remains unchanged with no increase in short or long-term borrowings.

