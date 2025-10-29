NioCorp to Host Town Hall Meetings on Elk Creek Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NioCorp Developments ( (NB) ) has provided an announcement.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. announced it will host two Town Hall meetings on December 5, 2025, in Elk Creek, Nebraska, to update the public on the Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project and engage with local residents. These meetings, featuring Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, aim to provide insights into the project’s progress and allow stakeholders to interact with NioCorp executives, potentially strengthening community relations and stakeholder confidence in the company’s operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (NB) stock is a Buy with a $15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NioCorp Developments stock, see the NB Stock Forecast page.

More about NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. is a U.S. company focused on developing critical minerals, primarily niobium, scandium, and titanium, through its Elk Creek Project in Southeast Nebraska. The company is also exploring the potential to produce rare earth elements, which are vital for various industrial applications, including specialty alloys, advanced solid oxide fuel cells, and Neodymium-Iron-Boron magnets.

Average Trading Volume: 8,352,050

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $855.7M

