NioCorp Partners with Lockheed Martin on Scandium-Based Defense Technology

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

NioCorp Developments ( (NB) ) has issued an update.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. has entered into a collaboration with Lockheed Martin, funded by the U.S. Department of War, to develop a scandium-based defense technology. This initiative aims to create aluminum-scandium alloy components to enhance modern fighter aircraft capabilities. The Pentagon’s $10 million investment supports the establishment of a domestic scandium supply chain through NioCorp’s Elk Creek Project, aligning with U.S. efforts to increase domestic mineral production and reduce reliance on foreign sources.

The most recent analyst rating on (NB) stock is a Buy with a $15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NioCorp Developments stock, see the NB Stock Forecast page.

More about NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. is a U.S.-based company focused on developing critical minerals in Southeast Nebraska through its Elk Creek Project. The company aims to produce niobium, scandium, and titanium, and is also evaluating the potential to produce several rare earth elements. These minerals are essential for various applications, including specialty alloys, aerospace, and defense technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 7,790,140

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $944.8M

See more insights into NB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue