NioBay Metals Secures Funding for Foothills Drilling

Niobay Metals (TSE:NBY) has released an update.

NioBay Metals Inc. successfully completed a private placement, raising $981,550 through the sale of flow-through units to finance its upcoming drilling program on the Foothills Project. The funds will be directed towards exploration activities on private land, indicating a strategic move towards resource development with a focus on environmental and social responsibility.

