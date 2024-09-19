NioBay Metals Innovates in Clean Energy Technology

Niobay Metals (TSE:NBY) has released an update.

NioBay Metals Inc. has collaborated with Canadian universities to advance the potential of niobium-titanium alloys for use in fuel cells, demonstrating significant improvements in electrical and thermal conductivity. This innovation could enhance the performance and durability of fuel cells, a clean energy technology, and has already surpassed the technical targets set by the US Department of Energy.

