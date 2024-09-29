NIO Inc. Secures Multibillion Investment Boost

NIO Inc. Class A (HK:9866) has released an update.

NIO Inc., a leader in the smart electric vehicle market, has announced a RMB3.3 billion investment from strategic investors into its subsidiary, NIO China, with additional funds of RMB10 billion committed by NIO itself. Upon completion of these investments, NIO’s controlling stake in NIO China will adjust to 88.3%. This financial move is aimed at reinforcing NIO’s long-term technological and market leadership, supporting its multi-brand strategy, and setting the stage for sustainable growth.

