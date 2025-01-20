Nine Entertainment Co. to Announce FY25 Interim Results

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited ( (AU:NEC) ) just unveiled an update.

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited, listed on the ASX as NEC, has announced the release of its FY25 interim results scheduled for February 25, 2025. Acting CEO Matt Stanton will lead a teleconference and webcast to discuss these results, with participants required to pre-register to access the teleconference. This announcement signals a key financial update for Nine Entertainment and offers stakeholders an opportunity to gain insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction during this period.

More about Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: 3.63%

Average Trading Volume: 3,288,663

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.06B

