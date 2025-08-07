Nihon Trim Reports Q1 Sales Growth Amid Profit Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nihon Trim Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6788) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nihon Trim Co., Ltd. reported a 9% increase in net sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a decline in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite increased sales. The company’s financial position saw a slight decrease in total assets and net assets, reflecting a cautious outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.

More about Nihon Trim Co., Ltd.

Nihon Trim Co., Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on the production and sale of water purification systems and related products, primarily targeting the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 18,362

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen35.84B

