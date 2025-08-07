Nihon Trim Achieves Record Sales Amid Profit Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nihon Trim Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6788) ) has shared an announcement.

Nihon Trim Co., Ltd. reported a record-high quarterly net sales of 5,949 million yen, up 9.0% year-on-year, despite a decrease in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners. The direct sales division saw growth in the sports and beauty care sectors, while the wholesale division experienced a decline due to reduced shipments. The company anticipates a recovery in wholesale sales and continues to strengthen its advertising and marketing efforts, particularly in the water purification and regenerative medicine segments.

More about Nihon Trim Co., Ltd.

Nihon Trim Co., Ltd. operates in the water purification and regenerative medicine industry, offering products such as Electrolyzed Hydrogen Water apparatus, bottled water, and hemodialysis systems. The company is focused on expanding its market presence through enhanced advertising and marketing strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 18,362

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen35.84B

