Nihon M&A Center Ups Financial Forecasts Amid Strong M&A Activity

Nihon M&A Center ( (JP:2127) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. has revised its financial forecasts upward for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, citing significant increases in sales and profits. The company attributes this success to an increase in the number of M&A transactions and higher average sales per transaction, driven by effective project management and sales strategies.

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. operates in the mergers and acquisitions industry, providing services that facilitate M&A transactions. The company focuses on thorough project management and sales initiatives, particularly targeting mid-cap companies.

